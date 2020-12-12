Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,506 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,221,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 703,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after acquiring an additional 161,720 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,892,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,535,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.06.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LH opened at $204.16 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $218.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.