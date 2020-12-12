Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 4,245 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 36,982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.36.

Shares of MAN opened at $90.36 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day moving average is $74.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.75, a P/E/G ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.00.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

