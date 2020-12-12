Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 4,736 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 14,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.09.

Royal Gold stock opened at $109.26 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $146.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

