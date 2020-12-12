Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 4,875 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 36.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,326,000 after purchasing an additional 135,648 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 815,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,210,000. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $80.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day moving average of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.56. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

