Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $520,000 Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $80,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.