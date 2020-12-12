Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2020

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,524 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.39.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

