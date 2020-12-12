Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Trims Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 18.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 511,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FMC opened at $116.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $122.29.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Rowe increased their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

