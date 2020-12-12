Polar Capital LLP Has $448,000 Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Polar Capital LLP lessened its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 99.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 205,267 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $378,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,704,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.54.

Amedisys stock opened at $270.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.22. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.95 and a 12 month high of $273.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $544.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

