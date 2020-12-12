Polar Capital LLP Increases Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 71.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,630 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,297 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 166.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,025,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,184,000 after buying an additional 1,892,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Signature Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,508,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,811,000 after acquiring an additional 168,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 891,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,958,000 after acquiring an additional 59,538 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $128.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.96. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBNY. TheStreet raised shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

