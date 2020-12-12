Polar Capital LLP Increases Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 225.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 859,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,813,000 after acquiring an additional 595,395 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 22.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $218,819,000 after purchasing an additional 478,580 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 2,812.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 471,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,712,000 after purchasing an additional 454,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,591,000 after purchasing an additional 383,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 273,449 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.29.

HRC stock opened at $96.10 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.53.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.91%.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $502,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

