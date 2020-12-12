Polar Capital LLP Invests $3.78 Million in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,848,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 176,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 51.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 19,778 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.5% during the third quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 27,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $204.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $218.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

