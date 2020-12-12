Polar Capital LLP Invests $4.90 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,814,000 after acquiring an additional 570,945 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,266 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 159,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares in the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $104.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.84. The firm has a market cap of $539.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

