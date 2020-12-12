Polar Capital LLP Sells 10,000 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Polar Capital LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMI. ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.35.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.79%.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,527.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

