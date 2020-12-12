Polar Capital LLP Sells 15,511 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Polar Capital LLP lessened its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,511 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,056,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,236,000 after buying an additional 6,124,095 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,921,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 56,530,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $980,625,000 after buying an additional 4,497,068 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,903,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 240.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,140,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,024 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNQ. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

