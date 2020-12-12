Polar Capital LLP Sells 9,045 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Polar Capital LLP decreased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,045 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,917,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,205,076,000 after purchasing an additional 310,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,896,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $986,388,000 after buying an additional 400,764 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,204,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,240,000 after buying an additional 693,053 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after buying an additional 3,937,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,438,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,892,000 after acquiring an additional 428,199 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 2,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.19. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.51%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.