PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,842,000 after purchasing an additional 470,920 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of PPL by 632.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 119,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 103,273 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 39,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,116,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.