PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 8,680 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 8,680 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $753,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PriceSmart stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average is $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $810.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PSMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 288.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs.

