Probe Metals Inc. (PRB.V) (CVE:PRB) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2020

Probe Metals Inc. (PRB.V) (CVE:PRB) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE PRB opened at C$1.74 on Tuesday. Probe Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.54 and a 1-year high of C$1.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$226.54 million and a PE ratio of -20.23.

About Probe Metals Inc. (PRB.V)

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 293 claims covering an area of 11,904 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was formerly known as 2450260 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Probe Metals Inc in February 2015.

