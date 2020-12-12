ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBSFY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an underweight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

