PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $133.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.32. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.48 and a 1-year high of $173.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.39.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 18.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $148,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

