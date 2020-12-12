Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.25 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$1.75.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 price objective on Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Get Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) alerts:

CVE PGM opened at C$2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.04. Pure Gold Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$2.92.

In other news, Director Dougald Graeme Currie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.17, for a total value of C$108,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,208,000. Also, Senior Officer Sean Allan Tetzlaff sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.62, for a total value of C$655,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,727,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,526,794.63. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 944,700 shares of company stock worth $2,265,285.

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.