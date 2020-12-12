Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issued By Wedbush

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2020

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 350.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 81,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after acquiring an additional 149,638 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,397,000 after purchasing an additional 277,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Earnings History and Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit