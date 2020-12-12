Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issued By Wedbush

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 350.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 81,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after acquiring an additional 149,638 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,397,000 after purchasing an additional 277,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

