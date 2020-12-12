Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Issued By Oppenheimer

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for DURECT in a report issued on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DURECT’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $406.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 1.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,055,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 364,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,030,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 151,642 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,140,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DURECT by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 292,124 shares during the period. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

