Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. TD Securities raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.64.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $115.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

