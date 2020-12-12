Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Cut by Analyst

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intuit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.67.

INTU opened at $364.32 on Thursday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $380.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.62 and a 200-day moving average of $319.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,204 shares of company stock worth $9,703,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

