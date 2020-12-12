Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Cowen

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on QRVO. Mizuho increased their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Qorvo from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qorvo from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.40.

QRVO stock opened at $152.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $170.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.36 and its 200-day moving average is $127.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,706,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,433 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,689 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 915.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 171.2% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

