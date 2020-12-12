QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) and Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) Head to Head Survey

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) and Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QTS Realty Trust and Maxus Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QTS Realty Trust $480.82 million 7.77 $31.29 million $2.63 22.10 Maxus Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QTS Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Maxus Realty Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for QTS Realty Trust and Maxus Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QTS Realty Trust 0 3 12 0 2.80 Maxus Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $72.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.15%. Given QTS Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe QTS Realty Trust is more favorable than Maxus Realty Trust.

Risk and Volatility

QTS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxus Realty Trust has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QTS Realty Trust and Maxus Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QTS Realty Trust 3.90% 1.87% 0.59% Maxus Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

QTS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Maxus Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $7.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. QTS Realty Trust pays out 71.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QTS Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

QTS Realty Trust beats Maxus Realty Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS owns, operates or manages 27 data centers and supports more than 1,200 customers primarily in North America and Europe.

Maxus Realty Trust Company Profile

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), makes equity investments in real estate properties in the United States. The company primarily invests in multifamily housing properties. As of June 30, 2005, it operated eight apartment communities. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company, formerly known as Nooney Realty Trust, Inc., was formed in 1984. Maxus Realty is based in North Kansas City, Missouri.

