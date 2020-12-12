Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Lifted to B at TheStreet

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. CJS Securities raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.93 million, a PE ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 1.65. Quanex Building Products has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanex Building Products news, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $356,048.00. Also, Director Susan F. Davis sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $120,451.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,489 shares of company stock worth $956,778. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 81.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter worth $191,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.