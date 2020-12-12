Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) EVP Sells $1,232,700.00 in Stock

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $101.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $128.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.82.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 100.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

