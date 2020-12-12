Raymond James Increases Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$35.50

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$35.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

DND has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$26.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

DND opened at C$41.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.30. Dye & Durham Limited has a 1-year low of C$11.25 and a 1-year high of C$44.30.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

