Raymond James Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Raymond James increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RBA. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

NYSE:RBA opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,578,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,031,000 after acquiring an additional 297,152 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,291,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,294,000 after acquiring an additional 550,896 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,565,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,251,000 after acquiring an additional 56,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,371,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,859,000 after acquiring an additional 132,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,384,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,547,000 after acquiring an additional 45,111 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $417,670.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.17%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.