RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $266.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.13, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 6.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RICK. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 87.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.6% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 49.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 156,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 51,968 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

