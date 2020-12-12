(RDS.A)’s (RDS.A) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RDS.A. Barclays raised (RDS.A) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen raised (RDS.A) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of (RDS.A) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. HSBC raised (RDS.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut (RDS.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. (RDS.A) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of RDS.A opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. (RDS.A) has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $61.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $147.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.30. (RDS.A) had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that (RDS.A) will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

