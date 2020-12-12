(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RDS.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of (RDS.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of (RDS.B) in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. (RDS.B) currently has an average rating of Buy.

NYSE RDS.B opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. (RDS.B) has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22.

(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. (RDS.B) had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter.

(RDS.B) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

