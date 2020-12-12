Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CEO Donald W. Slager Sells 43,199 Shares of Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RSG opened at $94.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

