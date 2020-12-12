Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zebra Technologies Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $11.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.35. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $377.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $343.31 and its 200-day moving average is $287.01. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $382.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $50,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $399,318.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,235.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total value of $14,537,560.10. Insiders sold a total of 82,562 shares of company stock valued at $29,083,548 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

