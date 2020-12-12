Reviewing Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) and Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM)

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) and Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Inuvo has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptive Medias has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Inuvo and Adaptive Medias’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inuvo -14.91% -43.80% -23.98% Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inuvo and Adaptive Medias’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inuvo $61.53 million 0.64 -$4.49 million ($0.16) -2.51 Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adaptive Medias has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inuvo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Inuvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Inuvo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Inuvo and Adaptive Medias, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inuvo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adaptive Medias 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inuvo currently has a consensus target price of $0.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.63%. Given Inuvo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inuvo is more favorable than Adaptive Medias.

Summary

Inuvo beats Adaptive Medias on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native. Its platform also allows advertisers and publishers to buy and sell advertising space in real time. The company's products and services include ValidClick that provides marketing service online, as well as indirectly to various advertisers, where a collection of data, analytics, and software gets used to align advertising messages with anonymous consumers online; and IntentKey, a consumer intent recognition system designed to reach targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences. It also operates a collection of websites including alot.com and earnspendlive.com, which creates content in health, finance, travel, careers, auto, education, and living categories. The company's marketing channels consist of websites, social media, blogs, public relations, trade shows, and conferences. Inuvo, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Adaptive Medias Company Profile

Adaptive Medias, Inc., a programmatic audience and content monetization company, provides digital video and mobile solutions for Website owners, app developers, and video publishers for optimize content through advertising. The company provides programmatic and real time bidding advertising solutions across mobile, video, and display, as well as a business-to-business digital video content management platform SaaS. Its platform provides a video player for publishers to offer supplement video libraries. The company provides a foundation for publishers and developers to engage brand advertisers through a multi-channel approach that delivers ads in various devices. The company was formerly known as Mimvi, Inc. and changed its name to Adaptive Medias, Inc. in November 2013. Adaptive Medias, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

