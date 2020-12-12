Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stake Reduced by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 466,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,929,000 after buying an additional 36,834 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,476,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,502 shares of company stock worth $15,064,005 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.47.

NYSE ROK opened at $246.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $267.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.