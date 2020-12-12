Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,297 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,242,000 after purchasing an additional 508,475 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,921,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,799,000 after buying an additional 755,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $520,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $112.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.65. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

