Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Position Reduced by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,853 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 160.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RY. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Desjardins upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.37.

RY opened at $83.31 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.52.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.811 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.43%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

