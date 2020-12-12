Royal Bank of Canada Raises Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) Price Target to C$0.40

Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a C$0.20 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) to C$0.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a C$0.15 price objective on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Eight Capital cut Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.21.

TV stock opened at C$0.20 on Tuesday. Trevali Mining Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$197.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

