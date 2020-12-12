Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSPF opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $3.13.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.