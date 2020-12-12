Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSPF opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $3.13.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit