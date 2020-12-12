Royal Bank of Canada Trims SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) Target Price to C$28.00

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada to C$28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cormark upgraded SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.58.

TSE SSRM opened at C$23.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74. The company has a market cap of C$5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.66. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$12.12 and a 12-month high of C$33.69.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

