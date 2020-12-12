Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) (CVE:RUP) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) (CVE:RUP) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) from C$3.45 to C$6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) alerts:

CVE RUP opened at C$5.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.45. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.53 and a 52 week high of C$6.20. The company has a current ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$919.11 million and a P/E ratio of -186.33.

In other news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,681,800 shares in the company, valued at C$108,249,900. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,700 shares of company stock worth $34,074 and sold 63,600 shares worth $331,397.

About Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.