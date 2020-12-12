Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

SBB opened at C$2.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$919.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.71 and a 12 month high of C$3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.37.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

