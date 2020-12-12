Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75. Safety Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $65.45 and a 52-week high of $97.28.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

In related news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.65 per share, with a total value of $59,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.93 per share, for a total transaction of $135,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,436 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.