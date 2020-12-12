Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

Shares of SALM stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

