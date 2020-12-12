salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $276.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $276.00 target price on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.11.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $222.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.02. The company has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a PE ratio of 84.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $1,252,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,766,871.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 8,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.74, for a total transaction of $2,171,805.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,718.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,861 shares of company stock worth $111,242,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

