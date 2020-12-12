salesforce.com’s (CRM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $260.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.11.

NYSE:CRM opened at $222.42 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.02.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,861 shares of company stock valued at $111,242,512 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

