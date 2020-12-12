Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) a €10.00 Price Target

Dec 12th, 2020

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.85 ($11.59) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €8.86 ($10.42).

Enel SpA has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Analyst Recommendations for Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL)

